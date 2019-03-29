A volcanic eruption in Mexico, a drifting cruise ship off Norway's coast, a skyscraper fire in Bangladesh, a “Mausoleum of the Giants” in England, the end of the ISIS “caliphate” in Syria, severe flooding in Mozambique, a festival along the Salton Sea, another crippling blackout in Venezuela, severe flooding in Nebraska, a slimy Chris Pratt in Los Angeles, a Trump rally in Michigan, and much more.
Photos of the Week: Stasi Museum, Pink Lake, Swamp Creature
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.