Photos of the Week: Stasi Museum, Pink Lake, Swamp Creature

A volcanic eruption in Mexico, a drifting cruise ship off Norway's coast, a skyscraper fire in Bangladesh, a “Mausoleum of the Giants” in England, the end of the ISIS “caliphate” in Syria, severe flooding in Mozambique, a festival along the Salton Sea, another crippling blackout in Venezuela, severe flooding in Nebraska, a slimy Chris Pratt in Los Angeles, a Trump rally in Michigan, and much more.