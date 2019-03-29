Photos of the Week: Stasi Museum, Pink Lake, Swamp Creature

A volcanic eruption in Mexico, a drifting cruise ship off Norway's coast, a skyscraper fire in Bangladesh, a “Mausoleum of the Giants” in England, the end of the ISIS “caliphate” in Syria, severe flooding in Mozambique, a festival along the Salton Sea, another crippling blackout in Venezuela, severe flooding in Nebraska, a slimy Chris Pratt in Los Angeles, a Trump rally in Michigan, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Martin Meissner / AP
    • In Focus
    • Mar 28, 2019
    • 25 Photos

    Spring Is on the Way

    A small collection of images from the past few weeks from North America, Asia, and Europe, of poppies, sunshine, and cherry blossoms—surely signs of warmer days to come

  • Wang Zhaobo / VCG via Getty
    • In Focus
    • Mar 27, 2019
    • 12 Photos

    The Temporary Ruins of Harbin’s Melting Ice Sculptures

    After the ice festival: fascinating aerial images of ephemeral architecture crumbling and returning to a liquid state

  • Patrick Aventurier / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Mar 26, 2019
    • 18 Photos

    A Quarry of Lights in Southern France

    In Les Baux-de-Provence, a former limestone quarry has been transformed into an immersive multimedia exhibit space dedicated to art and music.

  • Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Mar 25, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    The Aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Mozambique and Zimbabwe

    Last week, one of the most devastating storms to hit Africa in decades killed more than 750 people and destroyed thousands of structures, roads, and farms.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Barbara Bush’s Long-Hidden ‘Thoughts on Abortion’
  2. Airbnb Has a Hidden-Camera Problem
  3. The Worst Disease Ever Recorded
  4. Even Congress Might Not Get the Full Mueller Report
  5. Veep’s Final Season Ponders a Horrifying Thought
  6. The Cult of Homework
  7. Taxpayers Are Very Confused
  8. The Steele Dossier Set the Stage for a Mueller Letdown
  9. Not Quite Triplets, Not Just Siblings
  10. The Highwaymen Is a Pleasant Throwback of a Movie
Back to Top