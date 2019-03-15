Photos of the Week: Hudson Yards, Birdman Rally, Cat Yoga

A rabbit in war-torn Syria, an underwater photography exhibit in China, sorrow in Ethiopia after a terrible plane crash, water shortages in Venezuela, cherry blossoms in China, a pagan festival near Moscow, fire-walking in Japan, terror in New Zealand, voting in North Korea, a global youth protest against climate change inaction, and much more.

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

