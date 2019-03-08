Photos of the Week: Frozen Road, Broadway Gorilla, Penguin Swing Set

Power outages in Venezuela, Mardi Gras festivities in New Orleans, skijoring in Colorado, Carnival celebrations in Brazil, the Crufts dog show in England, snowboarding in California, presidential campaigning in New York, baseball spring training in Arizona, International Women’s Day observed around the world, and much more

Most Recent

  • Allison Joyce / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Mar 7, 2019
    • 21 Photos

    The Women Who Are Clearing the Minefields in Sri Lanka

    Allison Joyce, a photographer with Getty Images, spent time with some of the women taking on the dangerous but necessary task of clearing Sri Lanka’s remaining minefields.

  • David Goldman / AP
    • In Focus
    • Mar 6, 2019
    • 28 Photos

    Alabama Tornado Devastation in Photos

    On March 3, a monster of a tornado left a path of destruction more than 20 miles long in Lee County, Alabama.

  • © Rory Doyle. All rights reserved.
    • In Focus
    • Mar 5, 2019
    • 15 Photos

    Finalists From Smithsonian Magazine’s 2018 Photo Contest

    Smithsonian magazine just announced the group of 60 finalists in its 16th annual photo contest.

  • Buda Mendes / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Mar 4, 2019
    • 30 Photos

    Carnival 2019 in Brazil

    Colorful images from Rio, São Paulo, and more

