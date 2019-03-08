Photos of the Week: Frozen Road, Broadway Gorilla, Penguin Swing Set

Power outages in Venezuela, Mardi Gras festivities in New Orleans, skijoring in Colorado, Carnival celebrations in Brazil, the Crufts dog show in England, snowboarding in California, presidential campaigning in New York, baseball spring training in Arizona, International Women’s Day observed around the world, and much more

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Allison Joyce / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Mar 7, 2019
    • 21 Photos

    The Women Who Are Clearing the Minefields in Sri Lanka

    Allison Joyce, a photographer with Getty Images, spent time with some of the women taking on the dangerous but necessary task of clearing Sri Lanka’s remaining minefields.

  • David Goldman / AP
    • In Focus
    • Mar 6, 2019
    • 28 Photos

    Alabama Tornado Devastation in Photos

    On March 3, a monster of a tornado left a path of destruction more than 20 miles long in Lee County, Alabama.

  • © Rory Doyle. All rights reserved.
    • In Focus
    • Mar 5, 2019
    • 15 Photos

    Finalists From Smithsonian Magazine’s 2018 Photo Contest

    Smithsonian magazine just announced the group of 60 finalists in its 16th annual photo contest.

  • Buda Mendes / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Mar 4, 2019
    • 30 Photos

    Carnival 2019 in Brazil

    Colorful images from Rio, São Paulo, and more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The People Who Eat the Same Meal Every Day
  2. It’s Five Minutes to Midnight in the U.K.
  3. How Not to Lose to Donald Trump
  4. Why So Many Americans Are Turning to Buddhism
  5. Is This the End of Recycling?
  6. Medieval Diseases Are Infecting California’s Homeless
  7. Where Have All the Men Without College Degrees Gone?
  8. Get Off My Lawn
  9. A Popular Benefit of Houseplants Is a Myth
  10. Why Americans Don’t Cheat on Their Taxes
Back to Top