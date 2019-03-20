Photos: Mourning in New Zealand

Days after the worst mass shooting in New Zealand’s history, residents of Christchurch gathered at memorial sites that grew outside mosques and churches, bringing flowers, candles, and messages of sorrow and love. As people mourn the 50 killed last Friday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is calling for stricter national gun laws, and says she will seek answers from social-media companies about the live-streaming and dissemination of video of the attack. Gathered below, images from Christchurch over the past few days.

