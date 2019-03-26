A Quarry of Lights in Southern France

In the commune of Les Baux-de-Provence in southern France, sits the “Carrières de Lumières,” or Quarries of Lights. A former limestone quarry that closed down in the 1930s, the site has been transformed into an immersive multimedia exhibit space dedicated to art and music. Projectors mounted around the quarry paint the walls, ceiling, and floors with light, bringing both still and animated images of artwork to life across the entire space. Gathered here, images from recent exhibitions, featuring artwork from Van Gogh, Klimt, da Vinci, and many other artists.