Ongoing Blackouts Hit Already-Struggling Venezuelans

Last Thursday, a massive power outage struck across much of Venezuela, affecting huge parts of its infrastructure, from clean water and food storage, to medical care, communications, and more. Amid a years-long economic crisis and building political crisis, the Venezuelan government and its opposition are blaming each other and outside supporters for the collapse of the power grid. Electricity has been slowly restored to parts of Caracas, but rolling blackouts remain, and much of the rest of the country is still in the dark. Collected here, photos from the past week, taken in Caracas,  San Cristobal, and on the border with Colombia.

