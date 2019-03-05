Finalists From Smithsonian Magazine’s 2018 Photo Contest

The editors of Smithsonian magazine have just announced the 60 finalists in their 16th annual photo contest, selected from more than 48,000 entries sent in from 207 countries and territories. They have once again let me make a selection of these images to share here from the competition’s six categories: The Natural World, The American Experience, Travel, People, Altered Images, and Mobile. Captions were written by the photographers. Be sure to visit the contest page at Smithsonian.com to see all the finalists and vote for your favorites.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Buda Mendes / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Mar 4, 2019
    • 30 Photos

    Carnival 2019 in Brazil

    Colorful images from Rio, São Paulo, and more

  • Brian Snyder / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Mar 1, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Night Surfing, Burning Moorland, Trapped Rat

    Ice mounds on the Great Lakes, an aurora above Finland, Spike Lee at the Oscars, testimony on Capitol Hill, an aquatic-endurance challenge in El Salvador, flooding in California, and much more

  • Christophe Archambault / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Feb 28, 2019
    • 30 Photos

    The Masks We Wear

    We wear masks for many reasons: for fun, for protection, or to make a statement.

  • © Eduardo Acevedo / UPY2019
    • In Focus
    • Feb 26, 2019
    • 24 Photos

    Winners of the 2019 Underwater Photographer of the Year Contest

    Some of this year’s winners and honorees, showing remarkable scenes from oceans, lakes, and rivers around the world

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Anger of Amy Klobuchar
  2. Will John Bolton Bring on Armageddon—Or Stave It Off?
  3. Workism Is Making Americans Miserable
  4. The Least Politically Prejudiced Place in America
  5. The End of Recycling
  6. The Geography of Partisan Prejudice
  7. Leaving Neverland Asks: What About the Parents?
  8. Michael Cohen Reminded Us Why Trump’s Birtherism Matters
  9. On Not Believing Leaving Neverland
  10. The Greatest Strength of Captain Marvel Is Also Its Biggest Weakness
Back to Top