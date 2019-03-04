In Rio de Janeiro, tens of thousands of spectators jammed into the Sambadrome to watch the spectacle of samba-school floats, dancers, and extravagant costumes during Carnival. Even more people took part in the many blocos, or street parties, dancing and drinking into the wee hours of the night. Collected here are images from Rio and São Paulo, Brazil, during Carnival 2019.
Carnival 2019 in Brazil
