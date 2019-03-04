Carnival 2019 in Brazil

In Rio de Janeiro, tens of thousands of spectators jammed into the Sambadrome to watch the spectacle of samba-school floats, dancers, and extravagant costumes during Carnival. Even more people took part in the many blocos, or street parties, dancing and drinking into the wee hours of the night. Collected here are images from Rio and São Paulo, Brazil, during Carnival 2019.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Brian Snyder / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Mar 1, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Night Surfing, Burning Moorland, Trapped Rat

    Ice mounds on the Great Lakes, an aurora above Finland, Spike Lee at the Oscars, testimony on Capitol Hill, an aquatic-endurance challenge in El Salvador, flooding in California, and much more

  • Christophe Archambault / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Feb 28, 2019
    • 30 Photos

    The Masks We Wear

    We wear masks for many reasons: for fun, for protection, or to make a statement.

  • © Eduardo Acevedo / UPY2019
    • In Focus
    • Feb 26, 2019
    • 24 Photos

    Winners of the 2019 Underwater Photographer of the Year Contest

    Some of this year’s winners and honorees, showing remarkable scenes from oceans, lakes, and rivers around the world

  • Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP
    • In Focus
    • Feb 25, 2019
    • 34 Photos

    The 2019 Oscars in Photos

    A collection of some of the best shots from the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Least Politically Prejudiced Place in America
  2. The Geography of Partisan Prejudice
  3. The House’s Latest Move Could be a Big Threat to Trump’s Presidency
  4. The ‘Hidden Mechanisms’ That Help Those Born Rich to Excel in Elite Jobs
  5. A Troubling Discovery in the Deepest Ocean Trenches
  6. Michael Cohen Reminded Us Why Trump’s Birtherism Matters
  7. Workism Is Making Americans Miserable
  8. How AI Will Rewire Us
  9. Dear Therapist: My Boyfriend’s Depression Is Making Me Question Our Future Together
  10. The Real Cost of Knowledge
Back to Top