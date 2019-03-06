Alabama Tornado Devastation in Photos

On March 3, a tornado outbreak struck several southern states in the U.S., including Alabama, where a monster of a tornado reached estimated wind speeds of 170 mph. It left a path of destruction more than 20 miles long in Lee County, killing 23 people and injuring at least 100 others. In the days since, survivors have been picking through the pieces of their homes, recovering what they can, as they try to determine their next steps.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

