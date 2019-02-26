Winners of the 2019 Underwater Photographer of the Year Contest

Organizers of the Underwater Photographer of the Year Contest announced the winning photographers and images for this year, with photographer Richard Barnden from the UK being named Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019. More than 5,000 images were submitted by photographers from around the world. Prizes and commendations were handed out in categories including Wide Angle, Macro, Wrecks, Behavior, Portrait, Black & White, Compact, Up & Coming, and, in British waters, Wide Angle, Living Together, Compact, and Macro shots. UPY was once again kind enough to share some of this year's honorees with us below, with captions written by the photographers.