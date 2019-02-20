Photos of the Super Snow Moon

Last night, skywatchers around the world were treated to views of the so-called super snow moon, the largest full moon of the year, which happens to take place in February. The moon appeared about 10 percent larger than average as it approached its closest point in orbit, about 220,680 miles (356,760 kilometers) from Earth. Though the moon might appear larger and brighter, the size difference is actually so small that a casual observer would probably never notice. Nonetheless, photographers across the globe captured the event; here are 18 of the most super images of this year’s super snow moon.

