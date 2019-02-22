Photos of the Week: Tank Slippers, Baby Sifaka, Molten Steel

Bulent Kilic / AFP / Getty In Focus

26 Photos Photos: Closing In on the Last ISIS Stronghold A U.S.-backed coalition now surrounds the last remaining ISIS holdout—the final vestige of a so-called caliphate that once controlled vast territories but that is now boxed in and desperate—in a tiny village under siege in eastern Syria.

Ozkan Bilgin / Anadolu Agency / Getty In Focus

18 Photos Photos of the Super Snow Moon Last night, skywatchers around the world were treated to views of the so-called super snow moon, and photographers across the globe captured the event.

Vincenzo Pinto / AFP / Getty In Focus

18 Photos Carnival in Venice 2019 Colorful images from the opening days of the festival—“Tutta colpa della Luna!”