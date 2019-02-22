Photos of the Week: Tank Slippers, Baby Sifaka, Molten Steel

A pangolin in South Africa, a slapshot in Florida, medieval warriors in Monaco, fashion week in London, heavy snow in Nebraska, canoe slalom in Australia, Carnival in France, a march for the environment in Brussels, Makha Bucha Day in Bangkok, and much more.

