Photos of the Week: Mountain God, Polar Vortex, Giant Donut

An abandoned castle compound in Turkey, a wild leopard in an Indian village, anti-government protests in France and Honduras, damage from a tornado in Cuba, a train ride through the surf in England, love locks in South Korea, hot-pot bathing in China, a muddy “Tough Guy” event in England, and much more

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • NASA Earth Observatory
    • In Focus
    • Jan 31, 2019
    • 30 Photos

    Scenes From a Frozen World

    Recent images from countries across the North, where icy temperatures and snowfall have drastically changed the landscape

  • Olivier Morin / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jan 30, 2019
    • 18 Photos

    Swimming With Orcas in Norway

    Dive into a frigid Norwegian fjord with the photographer Olivier Morin and a group of orcas as they hunt for herring.

  • Michele Whall via Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Jan 29, 2019
    • 28 Photos

    A January Heat Wave in Australia

    Much of Australia has been enduring a string of record-breaking and dangerous heat waves since December.

  • Douglas Magno / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jan 28, 2019
    • 25 Photos

    Photos of the Dam Collapse Near Brumadinho, Brazil

    Efforts to find remaining survivors have ramped up in Brumadinho, Brazil, four days after the collapse of a dam released a torrent of sludgy iron-ore waste, killing dozens.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Death-Cap Mushrooms Are Spreading Across North America
  2. The White Flight From Football
  3. A Bold New Theory Proposes That Humans Tamed Themselves
  4. John Roberts’s Biggest Test Is Yet to Come
  5. Gym Class Is So Bad, Kids Are Skipping School to Avoid It
  6. The Miseducation of Howard Schultz
  7. The Wild Experiment That Showed Evolution in Real Time
  8. Cory Booker Launched His Presidential Campaign in the Most Cory Booker Way Possible
  9. Cities Aren’t Built for Parents
  10. The Super Bowl’s Base Is Eroding Rapidly
Back to Top