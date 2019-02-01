Photos of the Week: Mountain God, Polar Vortex, Giant Donut

An abandoned castle compound in Turkey, a wild leopard in an Indian village, anti-government protests in France and Honduras, damage from a tornado in Cuba, a train ride through the surf in England, love locks in South Korea, hot-pot bathing in China, a muddy “Tough Guy” event in England, and much more

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Yvontrep / Shutterstock
    • In Focus
    • 10:50 AM ET
    • 28 Photos

    Superb Owl Sunday III

    A special Sunday event, a photographic essay celebrating a few of these magnificent birds of prey. These nocturnal hunters hail from Europe, Asia, North and South America, captured here in photos taken over the past few years.

  • NASA Earth Observatory
    • In Focus
    • Jan 31, 2019
    • 30 Photos

    Scenes From a Frozen World

    Recent images from countries across the North, where icy temperatures and snowfall have drastically changed the landscape

  • Olivier Morin / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jan 30, 2019
    • 18 Photos

    Swimming With Orcas in Norway

    Dive into a frigid Norwegian fjord with the photographer Olivier Morin and a group of orcas as they hunt for herring.

  • Michele Whall via Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Jan 29, 2019
    • 28 Photos

    A January Heat Wave in Australia

    Much of Australia has been enduring a string of record-breaking and dangerous heat waves since December.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Death-Cap Mushrooms Are Spreading Across North America
  2. Russia Is Attacking the U.S. System From Within
  3. Feed a Cold, Don’t Starve It
  4. Superb Owl Sunday III
  5. The Conversation the Press Isn’t Having
  6. One Way The Social Network Got Facebook Right
  7. Kevin McCarthy’s Pyrrhic Victory
  8. The Unpredictable Rise of China
  9. The White Flight From Football
  10. Ralph Northam's Yearbook Page Speaks for Itself
Back to Top