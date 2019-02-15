Photos of the Week: Lego Bugatti, Snowy Seattle, Cattle Dating

Ozge Elif Kizil / Anadolu Agency / Getty In Focus

24 Photos Images From Antarctica Photos from the past few years of the Antarctic landscape, wildlife, and research facilities, and some of the work taking place there

Ralph Morse / The LIFE Picture Collection / Getty In Focus

50 Photos 50 Years Ago in Photos: A Look Back at 1969 A half century ago, humans first set foot on the moon, hundreds of thousands of young people gathered in New York’s Catskill Mountains for a music festival that became a cultural milestone, and so much more.

Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty In Focus

28 Photos Photos From the 2019 Westminster Dog Show Images from the two-day competition and preliminary activities held in New York City at Piers 92/94 and Madison Square Garden