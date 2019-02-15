Photos of the Week: Lego Bugatti, Snowy Seattle, Cattle Dating

Valentine's Day among humans and animals, fashion in New York City, dogs at play and in competition, a peasant revolt reenactment in Croatia, family reunions at an Indian border fence, an icy dinosaur in Latvia, the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, snow kayaking in Estonia, International Condom Day in Mexico City, and much more.

Most Recent

  • Ozge Elif Kizil / Anadolu Agency / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Feb 14, 2019
    • 24 Photos

    Images From Antarctica

    Photos from the past few years of the Antarctic landscape, wildlife, and research facilities, and some of the work taking place there

  • Ralph Morse / The LIFE Picture Collection / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Feb 13, 2019
    • 50 Photos

    50 Years Ago in Photos: A Look Back at 1969

    A half century ago, humans first set foot on the moon, hundreds of thousands of young people gathered in New York’s Catskill Mountains for a music festival that became a cultural milestone, and so much more.

  • Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Feb 12, 2019
    • 28 Photos

    Photos From the 2019 Westminster Dog Show

    Images from the two-day competition and preliminary activities held in New York City at Piers 92/94 and Madison Square Garden

  • Doug Mills / The New York Times via AP
    • In Focus
    • Feb 8, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Hair Dress, Frosty Bison, Bajadasaurus Pronuspinax

    A moment at a piano on the front lines in Ukraine, motorcycles on the ice in Kazakhstan, President Trump’s State of the Union address, World Hijab Day in Kyrgyzstan, eel fishing at night in Japan, and much more

