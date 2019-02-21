In recent months, a U.S.-backed coalition of Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been attacking and closing in on the last remaining ISIS holdout in eastern Syria. What remains of the so-called “caliphate” that once controlled more than 30,000 square miles in Syria and Iraq, can now fit in less than half of one square mile in a small village called Baghouz. Weeks of airstrikes and bombardment have driven out many fighters, as well as thousands of civilians, who are turning themselves over to SDF soldiers. The advance was paused today while negotiations took place for the release of more civilians, but the last few ISIS jihadists remain boxed in, with few options left.
Photos: Closing In On the Last ISIS Stronghold
