Today marks the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year 2019, the Year of the Pig. The last of the 12 animals of the Chinese zodiac, the pig is thought of as easygoing and fortunate. In the larger Chinese astrological cycle, this year is also associated with the element of earth, which makes 2019 the Year of the Earth Pig, exemplifying traits of sociability, kindness, and thoughtfulness. People around the world ushered in the new year with displays of fireworks, family get-togethers, temple visits, and street festivals. Collected here are images from several countries where revelers have been welcoming the arrival of the earth pig.