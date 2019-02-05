Chinese Lunar New Year 2019

Today marks the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year 2019, the Year of the Pig. The last of the 12 animals of the Chinese zodiac, the pig is thought of as easygoing and fortunate. In the larger Chinese astrological cycle, this year is also associated with the element of earth, which makes 2019 the Year of the Earth Pig, exemplifying traits of sociability, kindness, and thoughtfulness. People around the world ushered in the new year with displays of fireworks, family get-togethers, temple visits, and street festivals. Collected here are images from several countries where revelers have been welcoming the arrival of the earth pig.

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Yvontrep / Shutterstock
    • In Focus
    • Feb 3, 2019
    • 28 Photos

    Superb Owl Sunday III

    A special Sunday event: a photographic essay celebrating these magnificent birds of prey. These nocturnal hunters hail from Europe, Asia, North America, and South America, and are captured here in photos taken over the past few years.

  • Pam Metcalf via Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Feb 1, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Mountain God, Polar Vortex, Giant Donut

    An abandoned castle compound in Turkey, a wild leopard in an Indian village, love locks in South Korea, hot-pot bathing in China, and much more

  • NASA Earth Observatory
    • In Focus
    • Jan 31, 2019
    • 30 Photos

    Scenes From a Frozen World

    Recent images from countries across the North, where icy temperatures and snowfall have drastically changed the landscape

  • Olivier Morin / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jan 30, 2019
    • 18 Photos

    Swimming With Orcas in Norway

    Dive into a frigid Norwegian fjord with the photographer Olivier Morin and a group of orcas as they hunt for herring.

