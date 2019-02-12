Photos From the 2019 Westminster Dog Show

This year’s 143rd annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is hosting 2,800 dogs, consisting of more than 200 different breeds or varieties. Below are images from the two-day competition and preliminary activities held in New York City at Piers 92/94 and Madison Square Garden. And, for a closer look at the road to Westminster and the life of a show-dog breeder, please read “Backstage at the Westminster Dog Show,” by Ashley Fetters.