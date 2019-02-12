Photos From the 2019 Westminster Dog Show

This year’s 143rd annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is hosting 2,800 dogs, consisting of more than 200 different breeds or varieties. Below are images from the two-day competition and preliminary activities held in New York City at Piers 92/94 and Madison Square Garden. And, for a closer look at the road to Westminster and the life of a show-dog breeder, please read “Backstage at the Westminster Dog Show,” by Ashley Fetters.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Doug Mills / The New York Times via AP
    • In Focus
    • Feb 8, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Hair Dress, Frosty Bison, Bajadasaurus Pronuspinax

    A moment at a piano on the front lines in Ukraine, motorcycles on the ice in Kazakhstan, President Trump’s State of the Union address, World Hijab Day in Kyrgyzstan, eel fishing at night in Japan, and much more

  • Niti Thanomsri / Shutterstock
    • In Focus
    • Feb 7, 2019
    • 26 Photos

    A Photo Trip to China’s Daocheng County

    A handful of images from the lofty peaks and valleys of Daocheng County in China’s Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture.

  • Mohammad Ismail / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Feb 6, 2019
    • 14 Photos

    The Hopes and Fears of Afghanistan’s Generation Z

    A war-weary generation in Kabul welcomes the prospect of peace, but fears the possibility of losing freedoms under the Taliban.

  • Meng Delong / VCG via Getty
    • In Focus
    • Feb 5, 2019
    • 28 Photos

    Chinese Lunar New Year 2019

    Welcoming the arrival of the Year of the Earth Pig with family get-togethers, temple visits, street festivals, and displays of fireworks

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Scientists Are Totally Rethinking Animal Cognition
  2. When Wall Street Is Your Landlord
  3. What Do Early KonMari Adopters’ Homes Look Like Now?
  4. The ‘Loyal Slave’ Photo That Explains the Northam Scandal
  5. Why Trump Isn’t Sweating a Shutdown This Time
  6. When Your Child Is a Psychopath
  7. The Bizarre Planets That Could Be Humanity’s New Homes
  8. How Fancy Water Bottles Became a 21st-Century Status Symbol
  9. Maria Butina Is Not Unique
  10. Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Crackpot Theories’ on How Moviegoing Has Changed
Back to Top