The 2019 Oscar Awards in Photos

The 91st Academy Awards took place last night in Hollywood, and, despite the lack of a host, moved along at a good pace. Nominees and their supporters dressed to impress, the winners sparked celebration (and controversy), tears were shed, speeches made, and parties attended. You should definitely read Hannah Giorgis about Black Panther’s technical wins, but I also invite you to view the collection of photos below, from last night’s festivities.

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

