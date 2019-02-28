The Masks We Wear

We wear masks for many reasons: for fun, for protection, or to make a statement. In turbulent public settings, obscuring one’s face can protect an individual from retaliation while evoking fear and uncertainty in others. Donning the masks of cultural, political, or religious figures can ridicule them, or lend them power and further their legacy. Those who wear masks to protect their face from environmental hazards might also end up sending a message of caution to observers. In many cases, though, masks play a more lighthearted role, allowing the wearer to take part in a festival and become someone (or something) else for a time. Once again, I’ve gathered here a few recent images of people wearing masks, covering their face for a wide variety of reasons.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • © Eduardo Acevedo / UPY2019
    • In Focus
    • Feb 26, 2019
    • 24 Photos

    Winners of the 2019 Underwater Photographer of the Year Contest

    Some of this year’s winners and honorees, showing remarkable scenes from oceans, lakes, and rivers around the world

  • Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP
    • In Focus
    • Feb 25, 2019
    • 34 Photos

    The 2019 Oscars in Photos

    A collection of some of the best shots from the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony

  • Ethan Miller / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Feb 22, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Tank Slippers, Baby Sifaka, Molten Steel

    A pangolin in South Africa, a slap shot in Florida, canoe slalom in Australia, a march for the environment in Brussels, Makha Bucha Day in Bangkok, and much more

  • Bulent Kilic / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Feb 21, 2019
    • 26 Photos

    Photos: Closing In on the Last ISIS Stronghold

    A U.S.-backed coalition now surrounds the last remaining ISIS holdout—the final vestige of a so-called caliphate that once controlled vast territories but that is now boxed in and desperate—in eastern Syria.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Momo Is Not Trying to Kill Children
  2. Workism Is Making Americans Miserable
  3. Honor and Dishonor
  4. Republicans Committed the Classic Cross-Examination Blunder
  5. Democrats’ Two Roads to Beating Trump
  6. The ‘Hidden Mechanisms’ That Help Those Born Rich to Excel in Elite Jobs
  7. The ‘Golden Death’ Bacterium Found in a Rotten Apple
  8. The Real Significance of Michael Cohen’s Testimony
  9. Why Are So Few Male Students Studying Abroad?
  10. The Day Trump Lost Control of the Conversation
Back to Top