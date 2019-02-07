A Photo Trip to China’s Daocheng County

In Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, on the west side of China’s Sichuan province, sits Daocheng County, a small, mountainous region that about 31,000 ethnic Tibetans call home. Daocheng currently has the world’s highest civilian airport, sitting at 14,472 feet (4,411 meters) above sea level. Most visitors to the region will make their way to Yading Nature Reserve to hike among the forests and high meadows of the Hengduan Mountains, and photograph some of the colorful and clear lakes and streams. Gathered here, a handful of images from the lofty peaks and valleys of Daocheng County.