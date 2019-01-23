Winners of the 2018 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest

Judging for the seventh annual Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest, organized by the Underwater Photography Guide, has wrapped up, and the winning images and photographers have been announced. Duncan Murrell took Best in Show with a photo of the courtship behavior of spinetail devil rays. The contest organizers have shared with us some of the winners and honorable mentions below, from the 16 categories of underwater photography. Captions were written by the individual photographers and have been lightly edited for content.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Wang Mingzhu / VCG via Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jan 22, 2019
    • 26 Photos

    Photos: The World’s Largest Airport-Terminal Building

    A look at the construction of Beijing Daxing International Airport, a massive new transportation facility set to open later this year

  • Juan Oliphant / oneoceandiving.com / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Jan 18, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Ice Disk, Pet Blessings, Presidential Burgers

    Teachers on strike in Los Angeles, “Kiss a Ginger Day” in Ireland, a terror attack in Nairobi, fashion shows in Berlin and Paris, the “No Pants Subway Ride” in New York, and much more

  • Ricardo Mazalan / AP
    • In Focus
    • Jan 16, 2019
    • 27 Photos

    Photos From the 2019 Dakar Rally

    On January 7, a group of 334 competitors began the 41st annual Dakar Rally: a punishing 10-day, 3,000-mile race across the Peruvian desert.

  • Ilya Terentyev / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jan 15, 2019
    • 30 Photos

    Built to Separate: Border Barriers Around the World

    As more and more walls are built along borders worldwide, a look at some famous and some lesser-known barriers across the globe.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. ‘Nobody Is Going to Believe You’
  2. No One Is Prepared for Hagfish Slime
  3. Where Amazon Returns Go to Be Resold by Hustlers
  4. The Trump-Era Overcorrection
  5. How Ariana Grande Fell Off the Cultural-Appropriation Tightrope
  6. This Is How the Left Destroys Itself
  7. Stop Trusting Viral Videos
  8. I Failed the Covington Catholic Test
  9. The Long Lines for Women’s Bathrooms Could Be Eliminated. Why Haven’t They Been?
  10. When a Harvard Professor Talks About Aliens
Back to Top