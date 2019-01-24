Photos: A Venezuelan Opposition Leader Declares Himself "Interim President"

Venezuela, which has been enduring a long-standing economic crisis, is now in the midst of crisis of leadership. On Wednesday, the head of Venezuela's National Assembly, Juan Guaido, declared himself the country's “interim president,” until elections can be held, during a mass rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro. Guaido’s position as the new leader of Venezuela was quickly recognized by the United States, Brazil, Canada, and several Latin American nations. However, Nicolas Maduro, the existing president, says he is not leaving, and he has the support of the Venezuelan military. Maduro also retaliated by breaking off relations with the United States, his biggest trade partner, and giving U.S. diplomats 72 hours to leave. Protests flared up in Venezuela and other countries, among a widespread Venezuelan diaspora, calling for Maduro to step down, with some demonstrations in Caracas ending in violence. What comes next remains uncertain, as President Trump has said “all options are on the table,” regarding Maduro, and anti-government protests continue in Venezuela’s streets.