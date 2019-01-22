Photos: The World’s Largest Airport-Terminal Building

Beijing Daxing International Airport is a massive complex built on the outskirts of Beijing, China, from more than 220,000 tons of steel, with a price tag nearing 14 billion U.S. dollars, and is set for completion in September 2019. The new facility—billed as the world’s largest single-terminal airport—will be Beijing’s second international airport, and developers hope it will relieve pressure on overtaxed existing travel options. By 2025, planners say Daxing will be able to carry as many as 72 million passengers a year.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Juan Oliphant / oneoceandiving.com / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Jan 18, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Ice Disk, Pet Blessings, Presidential Burgers

    Teachers on strike in Los Angeles, “Kiss a Ginger Day” in Ireland, a terror attack in Nairobi, fashion shows in Berlin and Paris, the “No Pants Subway Ride” in New York, and much more

  • Ricardo Mazalan / AP
    • In Focus
    • Jan 16, 2019
    • 27 Photos

    Photos From the 2019 Dakar Rally

    On January 7, a group of 334 competitors began the 41st annual Dakar Rally: a punishing 10-day, 3,000-mile race across the Peruvian desert.

  • Ilya Terentyev / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jan 15, 2019
    • 30 Photos

    Built to Separate: Border Barriers Around the World

    As more and more walls are built along borders worldwide, a look at some famous and some lesser-known barriers across the globe.

  • Costfoto / Barcroft Media via Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jan 11, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Denver Longhorns, Camel Shaving, Hero Pups

    Heavy snow across Central Europe, a partial solar eclipse in China, a Transformer on the streets of Bogota, the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Christmas fire in Saint Petersburg, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Stop Trusting Viral Videos
  2. I Failed the Covington Catholic Test
  3. Millennial Burnout Is Being Televised
  4. How Plastic Cleanup Threatens the Ocean’s Living Islands
  5. America’s Teachers Are Furious
  6. What People Actually Say Before They Die
  7. Kamala Harris's Campaign Strategy: Don't Pick a Lane
  8. The Confrontation on the Mall
  9. Social-Media Outrage Is Collapsing Our Worlds
  10. Breaking Down the 2019 Oscar Nominations
Back to Top