Terrible Lizards: Dinosaur Statues of Questionable Accuracy

The term “dinosaur” comes from the Ancient Greek root words deinos (terrible) and sauros (lizard). As our understanding of these prehistoric creatures has become more refined over time, attempts to create life-sized models of them have, more or less, increased in accuracy and life-like quality. Of course, many of the thousands of dinosaur statues in the world have been made with an eye more toward entertainment than accuracy. For your viewing enjoyment below, a collection of photographs from the past century of large-scale mock dinosaurs, constructed to varying degrees of accuracy, based on what was known at the time.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Peter Gedei / Barcroft Media via Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jan 8, 2019
    • 30 Photos

    Scenes From Underground

    Recent subterranean scenes from around the world

  • Tao Zhang / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jan 7, 2019
    • 30 Photos

    Photos of the 2019 Harbin Ice and Snow Festival

    Massive, colorful ice sculptures light up the night in the frigid northern city of Harbin, China.

  • Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jan 4, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Space Snowman, Chilean Puma, Frozen Beak

    A wild encounter in Scotland, a lunar landing made by China, snow on the Grand Canyon, ice castles in Utah, and much more

  • John William Draper / Wikimedia
    • In Focus
    • Jan 3, 2019
    • 21 Photos

    Photos: A Collection of Lunar Firsts

    Investment in lunar exploration is growing once more—humanity has achieved many lunar firsts, but others are still to come.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Trump Has Defeated Himself
  2. Why a Medieval Woman Had Lapis Lazuli Hidden in Her Teeth
  3. Why Federal Workers Still Have to Show Up Even If They’re Not Being Paid
  4. The Exceptions to the Rulers
  5. Your Flaws Are Probably More Attractive Than You Think They Are
  6. Don’t Reply to Your Emails
  7. Trump’s Oval Office Address Was Classic Stephen Miller
  8. Millions of College Students Are Going Hungry
  9. What’s Better Than One Mysterious Cosmic Signal?
  10. The Personality Trait That Makes People Feel Comfortable Around You
Back to Top