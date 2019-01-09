The term “dinosaur” comes from the Ancient Greek root words deinos (terrible) and sauros (lizard). As our understanding of these prehistoric creatures has become more refined over time, attempts to create life-sized models of them have, more or less, increased in accuracy and life-like quality. Of course, many of the thousands of dinosaur statues in the world have been made with an eye more toward entertainment than accuracy. For your viewing enjoyment below, a collection of photographs from the past century of large-scale mock dinosaurs, constructed to varying degrees of accuracy, based on what was known at the time.