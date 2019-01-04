A wild encounter in Scotland, a lunar landing made by China, the 116th Congress begins in the U.S., Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is sworn in, New Year's celebrations in Australia, surfing in Hawaii, snow on the Grand Canyon, ice castles in Utah, and much more.
Photos of the Week: Space Snowman, Chilean Puma, Frozen Beak
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.