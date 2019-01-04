Photos of the Week: Space Snowman, Chilean Puma, Frozen Beak

A wild encounter in Scotland, a lunar landing made by China, the 116th Congress begins in the U.S., Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is sworn in, New Year's celebrations in Australia, surfing in Hawaii, snow on the Grand Canyon, ice castles in Utah, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • John William Draper / Wikimedia
    • In Focus
    • Jan 3, 2019
    • 21 Photos

    Photos: A Collection of Lunar Firsts

    Investment in lunar exploration is growing once more—humanity has achieved many lunar firsts, but others are still to come.

  • Menahem Kahana / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jan 2, 2019
    • 25 Photos

    The Murmurations of Starlings

    The simple beauty in the shapes formed by murmurations, captured by various photographers over the past few years

  • Ilya Naymushin / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Dec 31, 2018
    • 27 Photos

    New Year’s Eve Photos: Welcoming 2019

    Images from around the world of people greeting the new year with fireworks, polar-bear swims, traditional festivals, solemn observations, and more

  • Jack Guez / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Dec 28, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Vertical Dancers, Pagan Solstice, Panda Monitor

    Strange blue lights in the night sky over New York, Christmas calls from the White House, a fox hunt in Ireland, icy weather in China, penguins in Italy and Antarctica, and much more.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. How to Lose Tens of Thousands of Dollars on Amazon
  2. The Path to Give California 12 Senators, and Vermont Just One
  3. The Best Skin-Care Trick Is Being Rich
  4. Tidying Up With Marie Kondo Isn’t Really a Makeover Show
  5. Why Is Trump Spouting Russian Propaganda?
  6. Democrats Are Wrong About Defense Spending
  7. The Truth About the Soviet War in Afghanistan
  8. A Terrifying Sea-Level Prediction Now Looks Far Less Likely
  9. Why Mandarin Doesn’t Come From Chinese
  10. Embracing Apple's Boring Future
Back to Top