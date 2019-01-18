Photos of the Week: Ice Disk, Pet Blessings, Presidential Burgers

Teachers on strike in Los Angeles, “Kiss a Ginger Day” in Ireland, icy purification in Japan, a terror attack in Nairobi, the Australian Open in Melbourne, heavy snow in Austria, fashion shows in Berlin and Paris, the “No Pants Subway Ride” in New York, and much more

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

