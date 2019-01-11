Photos of the Week: Denver Longhorns, Camel Shaving, Hero Pups

Heavy snow across Central Europe, a partial solar eclipse in China, the Procession of the Black Nazarene in Manila, a sheep rescue in Turkey, the 2019 Dakar Rally in Peru, Carnival season in Spain, a Transformer on the streets of Bogota, a frozen harbor in China, the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Christmas fire in Saint Petersburg, and much more

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

