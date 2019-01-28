Photos of the Dam Collapse Near Brumadinho, Brazil

Efforts to find remaining survivors have ramped up in towns devastated by the collapse of a huge dam, which released a torrent of muddy iron-ore waste in Southeast Brazil. On Friday, the dam, owned by the Brazilian mining company Vale, collapsed near the town of Brumadinho, sending tons of sludge down into the valley below, damaging or destroying houses, farms, and vehicles. Authorities have reported at least 60 deaths, with another 290 people still listed as missing—and warnings have been issued about another dam nearby that is also at risk of failure.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Victor Boyko / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jan 25, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Avalanche Dog, Nepal Snow, Candle Blanket

    Acts of kindness in Istanbul, horses in the surf in Tenerife, teachers on strike in India, alpine competition in Austria and Italy, sled-dog practice in Scotland, and much more

  • Adriana Loureiro / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Jan 24, 2019
    • 29 Photos

    Photos: A Venezuelan Opposition Leader Declares Himself ‘Interim President’

    Juan Guaidó, the head of Venezuela’s National Assembly, declared himself the county’s new president, with the backing of internal and international supporters. Nicolás Maduro, the existing president, says he is staying put, and has the backing of the Venezuelan military.

  • Edwar Herreno
    • In Focus
    • Jan 23, 2019
    • 25 Photos

    Winners of the 2018 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest

    Some of the top images from the 16 categories of underwater photography in this year’s competition

  • Wang Mingzhu / VCG via Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jan 22, 2019
    • 26 Photos

    Photos: The World’s Largest Airport-Terminal Building

    A look at the construction of Beijing Daxing International Airport, a massive new transportation facility set to open later this year

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. An Obscure White House Staffer’s Jaw-Dropping Trump Tell-All
  2. The Long Lines for Women’s Bathrooms Could Be Eliminated. Why Haven’t They Been?
  3. Howard Schultz May Save the Democratic Party From Itself
  4. Your TV Is Now a Computer, but Not in a Good Way
  5. Trump Is Destroying His Own Case for a National Emergency
  6. Dear Therapist: I’m Dating a Divorced Man With Kids, and It’s Harder Than I Thought
  7. No One Is Prepared for Hagfish Slime
  8. ‘Nobody Is Going to Believe You’
  9. Wes Anderson Is Under Edward Gorey’s Spell
  10. Where Amazon Returns Go to Be Resold by Hustlers
Back to Top