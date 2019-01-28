Photos of the Dam Collapse Near Brumadinho, Brazil

Efforts to find remaining survivors have ramped up in towns devastated by the collapse of a huge dam, which released a torrent of muddy iron-ore waste in Southeast Brazil. On Friday, the dam, owned by the Brazilian mining company Vale, collapsed near the town of Brumadinho, sending tons of sludge down into the valley below, damaging or destroying houses, farms, and vehicles. Authorities have reported at least 60 deaths, with another 290 people still listed as missing—and warnings have been issued about another dam nearby that is also at risk of failure.