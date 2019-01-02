The Murmurations of Starlings

When starlings flock together, wheeling and darting through the sky in tight, fluid formations, we call it a murmuration. These murmurations can range from small groups of a few hundred starlings in a small ball to undulating seas of millions of birds that might block out the sun. I thought today would be a good day to take a few moments and appreciate the simple beauty of murmurations, captured by a number of photographers over the past few years.

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

