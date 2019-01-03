Photos: A Collection of Lunar Firsts

Fifty years after humankind first laid eyes on the far side of the moon, a Chinese spacecraft called Chang’e 4 gently touched down and released a rover onto the unexplored terrain Thursday. The far side is incredibly difficult to reach; mission control can’t send radio signals to spacecraft if they’re out of sight. To communicate with Chang’e 4, China put a separate probe in orbit around the moon to relay messages back and forth. Then again, the entire moon is difficult to reach. Space agencies have launched dozens of ambitious missions to Earth’s companion, succeeding miraculously at some times and failing spectacularly at others. After Americans landed on the moon, investment in lunar exploration waned in the United States and Russia. But interest abounds elsewhere, in China, India, and Europe. Humanity has already achieved many lunar firsts, but others are still to come.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Menahem Kahana / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jan 2, 2019
    • 25 Photos

    The Murmurations of Starlings

    The simple beauty in the shapes formed by murmurations, captured by various photographers over the past few years

  • Ilya Naymushin / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Dec 31, 2018
    • 27 Photos

    New Year’s Eve Photos: Welcoming 2019

    Images from around the world of people greeting the new year with fireworks, polar-bear swims, traditional festivals, solemn observations, and more

  • Jack Guez / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Dec 28, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Vertical Dancers, Pagan Solstice, Panda Monitor

    Strange blue lights in the night sky over New York, Christmas calls from the White House, a fox hunt in Ireland, icy weather in China, penguins in Italy and Antarctica, and much more.

  • Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Dec 27, 2018
    • 40 Photos

    2018 Seen Through the Lens of Yasuyoshi Chiba

    Yasuyoshi Chiba, a staff photographer with AFP, spent nearly the entire year of 2018 in Kenya, documenting an incredibly wide range of subjects, landscapes, and issues.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Why Is Trump Spouting Russian Propaganda?
  2. Trump’s Strange, Fleeting Briefing-Room Cameo
  3. The Best Skin-Care Trick Is Being Rich
  4. Why the Far Side of the Moon Matters So Much
  5. Trump's New Catchphrase Is an Attempt to Delegitimize Dissent
  6. An Awkward Beginning to Democratic Control of the House
  7. Germany’s Leading Magazine Published Falsehoods About American Life
  8. How to Lose Tens of Thousands of Dollars on Amazon
  9. How a Feel-Good AI Story Went Wrong in Flint
  10. Five Ways to Look at Apple’s Surprise Bad News
Back to Top