Photos of the 2019 Harbin Ice and Snow Festival

Every year, in northeastern China’s Heilongjiang province, the city of Harbin hosts the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, which features massive ice and snow sculptures—and attracts more than 1 million visitors. At night, the sculptures are colorfully illuminated and visitors can climb and play on some of the structures. This year, the 35th-annual festival opened on January 5, and will run through the end of February.

