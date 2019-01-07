Every year, in northeastern China’s Heilongjiang province, the city of Harbin hosts the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, which features massive ice and snow sculptures—and attracts more than 1 million visitors. At night, the sculptures are colorfully illuminated and visitors can climb and play on some of the structures. This year, the 35th-annual festival opened on January 5, and will run through the end of February.
Photos of the 2019 Harbin Ice and Snow Festival
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.