Emma McIntyre / Getty for KROQ / Entercom In Focus

35 Photos Photos of the Week: State Funeral, Mass Marriage, Krampus Parade A prison beauty contest in Brazil, a 3-D-printed e-motorcycle in Germany, the state funeral of former President George H. W. Bush, SantaCon in New York City, “yellow vest” protests in Paris, and much more

Siese Veenstra / AFP / Getty In Focus

31 Photos Hopeful Images From 2018 I’ve made it a tradition to compose an essay of uplifting images from the past year—an effort to seek out and recognize some of the abundant joy and kindness present in the world around us.

Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty In Focus

40 Photos 2018 in Photos: Wrapping Up the Year Time to take a look back at some of the most memorable events and images of 2018. Among the events covered in this essay, part 3 of 3: midterm congressional elections in the United States, hurricanes and typhoons in Asia and North America, Brazil’s election of the far-right Jair Bolsonaro as its new president, and much more.