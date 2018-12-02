We near the end of another eventful year. Wildfires raged across California, the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy toward immigrants led to family separations, relations between North and South Korea eased a bit, a horrific school shooting in Florida touched off a nationwide gun control protest and debate, France won the World Cup in Moscow, Britain’s Prince Harry wed Meghan Markle, the U.S. held a historic midterm election, and so much more. Here, we present the Top 25 News Photos of 2018—be sure to come back soon for a more comprehensive series, beginning tomorrow, 2018: The Year in Photos, Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3.