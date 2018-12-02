Top 25 News Photos of 2018

We near the end of another eventful year. Wildfires raged across California, the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy toward immigrants led to family separations, relations between North and South Korea eased a bit, a horrific school shooting in Florida touched off a nationwide gun control protest and debate, France won the World Cup in Moscow, Britain’s Prince Harry wed Meghan Markle, the U.S. held a historic midterm election, and so much more. Here, we present the Top 25 News Photos of 2018—be sure to come back soon for a more comprehensive series, beginning tomorrow, 2018: The Year in Photos, Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Lucas Barioulet / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Dec 2, 2018
    • 25 Photos

    Photos of the Paris “Yellow Vest” Riots

    A third weekend of protest in Paris turned violent on Saturday, as thousands of “yellow vests” (gilets jaunes) battled with riot police, burned cars, and damaged property.

  • NASA, ESA, STScI
    • In Focus
    • Dec 1, 2018
    • 25 Photos

    2018 Hubble Space Telescope Advent Calendar

    Every day until Tuesday, December 25, we’ll present one new image of our universe from NASA’s orbiting telescope.

  • Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Nov 30, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Foggy Skies, Wayward Boar, Mars Landing

    The Knife Angel in England, tree-canopy tours in Ghana, soldiers on patrol in Ukraine, Christmas displays across Europe and the United States, wildfires in Australia, and much more

  • Ali Atmaca / Anadolu Agency / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Nov 29, 2018
    • 18 Photos

    Companionable Capybaras

    Images of capybaras young and old, in the wilds of South America, in safari parks in Europe, hot springs in Japan, and elsewhere, often pictured with a friend or two

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Conscience of a Conservative
  2. Victoria’s Secret Has a Mean-Girl Problem
  3. What’s Really Happening to Retail?
  4. Did Trump Advise Michael Cohen to Lie to Congress?
  5. I Smelled Like a Man for a Day
  6. How Restaurants Got So Loud
  7. A Forgotten Legacy of George H. W. Bush
  8. Graduate School Can Have Terrible Effects on People's Mental Health
  9. The Controversy Over Parents Who Eat Lunch With Their Children at School
  10. Nothing Says Midwest Like a Well-Dressed Porch Goose
Back to Top