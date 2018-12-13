Photos of the Week: Sweet Spill, Bovine Rescue, Miss Universe

Big waves in Portugal, holiday lights in Europe, New Year preparations in Japan, President Trump's former attorney sentenced to prison, images from the asteroid Bennu, a flight with Virgin Galactic, a Christmas event in a Brazilian prison, a giant middle finger in Vermont, and much more.

  • USGS / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Dec 13, 2018
    • 32 Photos

    2018: The Year in Volcanic Activity

    Out of an estimated 1,500 active volcanoes, 50 or so erupt every year, spewing steam, ash, toxic gases, and lava.

  • Jassen Todorov
    • In Focus
    • Dec 11, 2018
    • 10 Photos

    Winners of the 2018 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year Contest

    National Geographic magazine has announced the winning entries in its annual photo competition.

  • Emma McIntyre / Getty for KROQ / Entercom
    • In Focus
    • Dec 10, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: State Funeral, Mass Marriage, Krampus Parade

    A prison beauty contest in Brazil, a 3-D-printed e-motorcycle in Germany, the state funeral of former President George H. W. Bush, SantaCon in New York City, “yellow vest” protests in Paris, and much more

  • Siese Veenstra / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Dec 7, 2018
    • 31 Photos

    Hopeful Images From 2018

    I’ve made it a tradition to compose an essay of uplifting images from the past year—an effort to seek out and recognize some of the abundant joy and kindness present in the world around us.

