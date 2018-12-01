Photos of the Paris “Yellow Vest” Riots

A third weekend of protest in Paris, France,  turned violent on Saturday, as thousands of “yellow vests” (gilets jaunes) battled with riot police, burned cars, and damaged property. The protest movement began largely focused on anger toward rising fuel taxes, but has grown into a wider anti-government movement.  Paris police reported that 133 people were injured in the riots, and more than 400 were arrested.

