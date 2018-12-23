Photos: Deadly Tsunami Strikes Indonesia’s Sunda Strait

At least 222 people have been reportedly killed along the Sunda Strait in Indonesia, and another 800 injured late Saturday night by a tsunami, likely triggered by an eruption of Anak Krakatau volcano. Water swept along the shoreline with no warning, crashing into homes, hotels, and beach side holiday events. Electricity and water services have been badly damaged, as well as roads, hitting remote areas hardest.

