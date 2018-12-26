Christmas Around the World 2018

One last photo look at this year’s Christmas and its many light shows, religious observances, charity events, and festivals that took place around the world. Gathered here are images from Australia, Japan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Iraq, England, Bolivia, the U.S., India, Indonesia, Italy, Israel, France, and many more countries.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Ed Wray / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Dec 23, 2018
    • 20 Photos

    Photos: Deadly Tsunami Strikes Indonesia’s Sunda Strait

    At least 222 people have reportedly been killed along Indonesia’s Sunda Strait by a tsunami, likely triggered by an eruption of the Anak Krakatau volcano.

  • Laszlo Balogh / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Dec 21, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Halo Moon, Crouching Boy, Festive Penguins

    Keyboard art in the Ivory Coast, darts fans in London, a giant Santa in Shanghai, a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles, and much more

  •
    • In Focus
    • Dec 20, 2018
    • 31 Photos

    Photos: 50 Years Since Apollo 8 Showed Us Earthrise

    A half century ago, human beings left our planet for a trip around the moon for the first time, and brought home incredible images of vistas never seen before.

  • Ostariyanov / Shutterstock, The Atlantic
    • In Focus
    • Dec 18, 2018
    • 32 Photos

    The Most 2018 Photos Ever

    A collection of photographs that are just so 2018.

