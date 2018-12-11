2018: The Year in Volcanic Activity

This year, Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano provided a spectacular demonstration of nature’s power, as earthquakes, eruptions, and lava flows took place and fissures developed from May through August, forcing evacuations and destroying hundreds of homes. But Kilauea was not alone—out of an estimated 1,500 active volcanoes, 50 or so erupt every year, spewing steam, ash, toxic gases, and lava. In 2018, other erupting volcanoes included the Fuego volcano in Guatemala; Shinmoedake peak in Japan; Mount Sinabung , Mount Agung, and Anak Krakatau (“Child of Krakatoa”) in Indonesia; Piton de la Fournaise on Réunion Island; Mount Etna in Italy; Villarrica in Chile; the Mayon volcano in the Philippines, and more. Collected below are scenes from the wide variety of volcanic activity on Earth over the past year.

