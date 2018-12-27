2018 Seen Through the Lens of Yasuyoshi Chiba

Yasuyoshi Chiba, a staff photographer with AFP, spent nearly the entire year of 2018 in Kenya, documenting an incredibly wide range of subjects, landscapes, and issues. Chiba has been on staff with AFP since 2011, winning multiple awards for his photojournalism, which is based mostly in Brazil and Kenya. This year, he captured the faces and stories of some of the 50 million people who live in Kenya, an East African nation of incredible diversity in culture, landscape, and wildlife. His photos cover subjects from a China-backed railway cutting across Nairobi National Park to the hundreds of thousands of refugees in the Dadaab refugee complex, from fashion shows and premieres in Nairobi to lions in open grassland and tribal festivals, and much much more. Below, in roughly chronological order, is a look at some of the stories brought to us through Yasuyoshi Chiba’s lens in the past year.

