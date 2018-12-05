2018 in Photos: Wrapping Up the Year

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to take a look back at some of the most memorable events and images of 2018. Among the events covered in this essay (the last of a three-part photo summary of the year): midterm congressional elections in the United States, hurricanes and typhoons in Asia and North America, a contentious confirmation hearing for the U.S. Supreme Court, Brazil’s election of the far-right Jair Bolsonaro as its new president, a horrific attack on a synagogue in Pittsburgh, and much more. See also: “Top 25 News Photos of 2018” and the 2018 in Photos: Part 1 and Part 2. The series comprises 120 images in all. Warning: Some of the photos may contain graphic or objectionable content.