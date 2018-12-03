2018 in Photos: How the First Months Unfolded

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to take a look at some of the most memorable events and images of 2018. Events covered in this essay (the first of a three-part photo summary of the year) include the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, the March for Our Lives gun control rally, Mark Zuckerberg facing Congress, continued conflict in Syria and Yemen, the birth of a royal baby, and much more. See also “Top 25 News Photos of 2018,” and come back tomorrow and Thursday for the rest of this series, 2018 in Photos: Part 2 and Part 3. The series will comprise 120 images in all. Warning: Some of the photos may contain graphic or objectionable content.