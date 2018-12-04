2018 in Photos: A Look at the Middle Months

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to take a look back at some of the most memorable events and images of 2018. Among the events covered in this essay (the second of a three-part photo summary of the year): Mexico elected a new president, World Cup fans cheered and cried, protests rocked Nicaragua, a new Ebola outbreak hit central Africa, lava destroyed neighborhoods in Hawaii, and much more. See also: “Top 25 News Photos of 2018” and 2018 in Photos: Part 1, and come back tomorrow for the last in this series, Part 3. The series will comprise 120 images in all. Warning: Some of the photos may contain graphic or objectionable content.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Larry Busacca / Getty for Coachella
    • In Focus
    • Dec 4, 2018
    • 40 Photos

    2018 in Photos: How the First Months Unfolded

    Time to take a look at some of the most memorable events and images of 2018. Events covered in this essay include the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, the March for Our Lives gun control rally, Mark Zuckerberg facing Congress, and much more.

  • John Moore / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Dec 3, 2018
    • 25 Photos

    Top 25 News Photos of 2018

    Powerful images from the past 12 eventful months

  • Lucas Barioulet / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Dec 2, 2018
    • 25 Photos

    Photos of the Paris “Yellow Vest” Riots

    A third weekend of protest in Paris turned violent on Saturday, as thousands of “yellow vests” (gilets jaunes) battled with riot police, burned cars, and damaged property.

  • NASA, ESA, STScI
    • In Focus
    • Dec 1, 2018
    • 25 Photos

    2018 Hubble Space Telescope Advent Calendar

    Every day until Tuesday, December 25, we’ll present one new image of our universe from NASA’s orbiting telescope.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Democratic Party Wants to Make Climate Policy Exciting
  2. What the President Could Do If He Declares a State of Emergency
  3. The CRISPR Baby Scandal Gets Worse by the Day
  4. George W. Bush’s Eulogy for His Father
  5. I Served in Congress Longer Than Anyone. Here’s How to Fix It.
  6. America’s Two Political Parties Are Asymmetrical
  7. How Pink Salt Took Over Millennial Kitchens
  8. Jameela Jamil and the Trouble With #NoFilter Feminism
  9. Finally, the Self-Driving Car
  10. Start-Ups Aren't Cool Anymore
Back to Top