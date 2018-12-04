2018 in Photos: A Look at the Middle Months

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to take a look back at some of the most memorable events and images of 2018. Among the events covered in this essay (the second of a three-part photo summary of the year): Mexico elected a new president, World Cup fans cheered and cried, protests rocked Nicaragua, a new Ebola outbreak hit central Africa, lava destroyed neighborhoods in Hawaii, and much more. See also: “Top 25 News Photos of 2018” and 2018 in Photos: Part 1, and come back tomorrow for the last in this series, Part 3. The series will comprise 120 images in all. Warning: Some of the photos may contain graphic or objectionable content.