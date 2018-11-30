2018 Hubble Space Telescope Advent Calendar

It’s that time of year again, time for one of my favorite holiday traditions:  the 11th annual Hubble Space Telescope Advent Calendar. Every day until Tuesday, December 25, this page will present one new incredible image of our universe from NASA's Hubble telescope. Be sure to bookmark this calendar and come back every day until the 25th, or follow on Twitter (@TheAtlPhoto), Facebook, or Tumblr for daily updates. I hope you enjoy these amazing and awe-inspiring images and the efforts of the science teams who have brought them to Earth. As I do every year, I want to say again how fortunate I feel to have been able to share photo stories with you all year, and how much fun I have putting this calendar together  every December. Wishing you all a merry Christmas, happy holidays, and peace on Earth.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

