The Pontoon Bridges That Carry Millions at Kumbh Mela

Preparing for one of the world’s largest religious gatherings takes months of planning and hard work. Starting on January 15, 2019, and lasting until March 4, 2019, the Hindu festival of Kumbh Mela will take place in Allahabad, India. Authorities are expecting approximately 100 million visitors to come for a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers. Preparations include the construction of 22 temporary pontoon bridges for the millions of pedestrians, vehicles, and animals about to arrive on the river banks. More than 1,700 floating steel pontoons are now being repaired, built, placed, and capped with decking, as thousands of workers prepare for the event.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Nov 26, 2018
    • 16 Photos

    A Weekend in a Prison Cell to Escape Modern Life

    A mock prison facility in South Korea has been locking up paying “inmates” for brief stays in simple cells since 2013.

  • Gregory Bull / AP
    • In Focus
    • Nov 23, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Thailand Skywalk, Chernobyl Deer, Laser Garden

    Black Friday snowflakes, turkeys at the White House, the reopening of Cincinnati's historic Union Terminal, a volcanic eruption in Guatemala, and much more

  • Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Nov 21, 2018
    • 27 Photos

    That Escalated Quickly: Putting the Fun in Funiculars

    Since the 1860s, these intriguing counterbalanced cable railways have been built on mountaintops for tourists, on hillsides for mines, and in cities for public transport.

  • Stephen Lam / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Nov 20, 2018
    • 27 Photos

    The Animals of California’s Devastating Camp Fire

    Images of the pets, working animals, and wildlife that have become victims, evacuees, rescuers, and comforters after California’s deadliest and most destructive wildfire

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. How Restaurants Got So Loud
  2. Graduate School Can Have Terrible Effects on People's Mental Health
  3. Why So Many People Hate Winter
  4. How Creed Forever Changed the Rocky Series
  5. America’s Epidemic of Empty Churches
  6. Why the U.S. Can’t Solve Big Problems
  7. Why Are Young People Having So Little Sex?
  8. The Infinite Weirdness of Never-Ending Chat Histories
  9. The Beginning of the End of the Korean War
  10. New Amsterdam Is a Medical Drama That Fails Doctors—And Viewers
Back to Top