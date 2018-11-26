The Pontoon Bridges That Carry Millions at Kumbh Mela

Preparing for one of the world’s largest religious gatherings takes months of planning and hard work. Starting on January 15, 2019, and lasting until March 4, 2019, the Hindu festival of Kumbh Mela will take place in Allahabad, India. Authorities are expecting approximately 100 million visitors to come for a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers. Preparations include the construction of 22 temporary pontoon bridges for the millions of pedestrians, vehicles, and animals about to arrive on the river banks. More than 1,700 floating steel pontoons are now being repaired, built, placed, and capped with decking, as thousands of workers prepare for the event.