The Animals of California’s Devastating Camp Fire

The Camp Fire, now California’s deadliest and most destructive wildfire ever recorded, is 70 percent contained, after raging for 12 days. The Sacramento Bee reports that the current number of deaths now stands at 79, with 699 people still unaccounted for. Wrapped up in the disaster from the beginning, along with the human residents of Paradise and the neighboring area, have been the animal residents—the pets, working animals, livestock, and wildlife that have also become victims, evacuees, rescuers, and comforters. Families who fled the inferno on a moment’s notice threw their pets into their cars and trucks, and ranchers rushed to get their animals to safety—many wild animals were not lucky enough to escape. Animal shelters stepped in to house and care for rescued and injured pets, and working animals were brought in to help with search, rescue, and recovery, and to serve as comfort animals for the victims.