That Escalated Quickly: Putting the Fun in Funiculars

Moving people and freight up and down steep terrain has always been a difficult problem, and beginning in the 1860s, the funicular railway became a solution that has been tried in hundreds of locations around the world. One part elevator, one part streetcar, these counterbalanced cable railways have been built on mountaintops for tourists, on hillsides for mines, along rivers to reach ports, and in cities for public transport. Each unique setting provides its own set of challenges, and funicular designs are rarely standardized. Gathered here for your enjoyment, if you are so inclined, is a collection of images of some of these varied and intriguing steep railways.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Stephen Lam / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Nov 20, 2018
    • 27 Photos

    The Animals of California’s Devastating Camp Fire

    Images of the pets, working animals, and wildlife that have become victims, evacuees, rescuers, and comforters after California’s deadliest and most destructive wildfire

  • Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Nov 16, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Metal Bull, First Snow, Raging Wildfires

    A fireworks festival in Burma, political turmoil in Sri Lanka, starlings over Rome, an Allosaurus in Paris, wintry scenes in northern China, and much more

  • - / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Nov 15, 2018
    • 30 Photos

    Dizzying Heights: Vertical Tourism in China

    Chinese developers have opened a series of new tourist attractions in some very lofty places. Glass-bottomed bridges, cliffside walkways, observation decks, and more

  • Charles Platiau / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Nov 14, 2018
    • 34 Photos

    The Ubiquity of Smartphones, as Captured by Photographers

    The total number of smartphone users worldwide will reach an estimated 3 billion this year—here’s a look at the visual landscape.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. House Democrats Don't Know What to Make of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
  2. 13 Easy Tips for Politicizing Your Thanksgiving Dinner
  3. Nancy Pelosi Just Showed Us Why She’s the Democratic Leader
  4. Why Are Young People Having So Little Sex?
  5. The Irrationality of Alcoholics Anonymous
  6. American Exorcism
  7. Trump Isn’t Crazy to Question Mike Pence’s Loyalty
  8. Reefer Madness at NASA
  9. Helping My Fair-Skinned Son Embrace His Blackness
  10. That Escalated Quickly: Putting the Fun in Funiculars
Back to Top