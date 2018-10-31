As the costumes are put away, the decorations taken down, and candy wrappers gathered from every corner of the house, I thought it would be fun to take one last look at this year’s fun and creepy Halloween celebrations, with photographs from Canada, Turkey, the U.S., China, Japan, Chile, England, Poland, and more. It’s only a matter of days before the Christmas music starts to fill every public space.
Scenes From Halloween 2018
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.