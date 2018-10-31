Scenes From Halloween 2018

As the costumes are put away, the decorations taken down, and candy wrappers gathered from every corner of the house, I thought it would be fun to take one last look at this year’s fun and creepy Halloween celebrations, with photographs from Canada, Turkey, the U.S., China, Japan, Chile, England, Poland, and more. It’s only a matter of days before the Christmas music starts to fill every public space.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Amit Dave / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Oct 31, 2018
    • 20 Photos

    Photos: The 15 Tallest Statues in the World

    Images of the 15 tallest statues in the world as of today, plus five bonus photos of some more famous—if smaller—colossal monuments

  • Stefano Mazzola / Awakening / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Oct 30, 2018
    • 20 Photos

    Acqua Alta, or Venice Underwater

    Photos of Venice, Italy, during a period of near-record flooding

  • Anatolii Stepanov / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Oct 29, 2018
    • 30 Photos

    The Spirit of Halloween 2018

    A look at some spooky (and fun) pre-Halloween festivities this year from South Korea, across the U.S., Ukraine, Japan, England, Singapore, Ireland, and more

  • Mustafa Hassona / Anadolu Agency / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Oct 26, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Steam Train, Sheep Parade, Golden Rock

    A sailing festival in the Persian Gulf, Central American immigrants head toward the U.S. border in Mexico, the Invictus Games under way in Australia, pumpkins for gorillas in the London Zoo, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. My Grandfather Thought He Solved a Cosmic Mystery
  2. How to Write Consent in Romance Novels
  3. The Saruman Trap
  4. Stephen Miller’s Biggest Gamble Yet
  5. Trump’s Race-Baiting Ad Could Backfire in the Midterms
  6. What Does Working From Home Do to Your Immune System?
  7. Truth vs. Social Justice
  8. The Midterms Could Spell the End for America's Lonely Moderates
  9. About That Monstrous Black Hole We’re All Orbiting
  10. The Real Origins of Birthright Citizenship
Back to Top