Photos: The Woolsey Fire Leaves Devastation in Malibu, California

Even as firefighters continue to battle the devastating Camp Fire in California’s northern Central Valley, several other large wildfires are roaring through tinder-dry sections of the state, including the Woolsey Fire, near Malibu. The Woolsey Fire and nearby Hill Fire have forced the evacuations of nearly 250,000 residents from their homes near the Pacific Coast in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. At least two deaths have been blamed on the fire, which has burned across more than 80,000 acres, destroying more than 150 homes in the past few days.